The Big Story Podcast: Will '10m population' debate claim distract voters from more important issues?

5:11 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat calls for integrity for all political candidates with regards to the '10 million population' issue, adding that spreading falsehoods as the Singapore Democratic Party's Chee Soon Juan has done, is "not the right kind of politics".

With the issue being a talking point for the second day in a row, we look at how the various parties have responded to the claims. Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay get news editor Zakir Hussain to share his thoughts on the latest developments.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

