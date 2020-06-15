The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister S. Iswaran

56 mins

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran met virtually with journalists to talk about the country's path to widespread digitalisation.

He emphasised that the Government will focus its efforts on addressing the concerns of hawkers and seniors - two groups some consider most challenging to get on board the digital bandwagon.

