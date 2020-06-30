The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister Ong Ye Kung

45:21 mins

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, senior education correspondent Sandra Davie speaks with Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Ong says the Covid-19 pandemic may have wrought havoc elsewhere, but it has put e-learning on the fast lane.

He also shares the lessons learnt during the crisis, and how schools and the Ministry of Education seized opportunities even in the most difficult of times.

