The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister Masagos Zulkifli
21:52 mins
Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan speaks with Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.
He says that despite having a secure method of diversifying food imports, Singapore needs to build its own sustainable food system.
Produced and edited by: ST Video team
