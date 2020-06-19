The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with Minister Masagos Zulkifli

21:52 mins

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan speaks with Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

He says that despite having a secure method of diversifying food imports, Singapore needs to build its own sustainable food system.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

Discover The Straits Times Podcasts on:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

ST website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg