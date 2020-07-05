The Big Story Podcast: Significance of where GE2020 party heavyweights walk the ground
9:34 mins
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.
With Polling Day on July 10, GE2020 political party leaders are out in full force to lend their support to candidates across Singapore, as the only campaign weekend gets underway.
Deputy political editor Royston Sim weighs in on developments so far.
