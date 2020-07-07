The Big Story Podcast: PM Lee to see Singapore through crisis

The Big Story Podcast: PM Lee to see Singapore through Covid-19 crisis

7:03 mins

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong pledges that he will steer Singapore through the current Covid-19 crisis alongside senior Cabinet colleagues and the fourth-generation ministers, even as the People's Action Party ensures there is continuous leadership renewal.

Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay speak with deputy political editor Royston Sim, who shares his insights on the latest developments.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

