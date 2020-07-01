The Big Story Podcast: Nomination Day Big Surprises

4:41 mins

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Nomination Day on Tuesday (June 30) saw a total of 192 candidates file papers to contest every seat in 17 group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs).

With no walkovers, it means all 2.65 million eligible voters will soon receive polling cards to let them vote on July 10.

The Big Story hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay discuss with news editor Zakir Hussain as he weighs in on the big surprises of Nomination Day.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

Discover ST & BT podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg