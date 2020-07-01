The Big Story Podcast: Nomination Day Big Surprises
4:41 mins
Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.
Nomination Day on Tuesday (June 30) saw a total of 192 candidates file papers to contest every seat in 17 group representation constituencies (GRCs) and 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs).
With no walkovers, it means all 2.65 million eligible voters will soon receive polling cards to let them vote on July 10.
The Big Story hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay discuss with news editor Zakir Hussain as he weighs in on the big surprises of Nomination Day.
Produced and edited by: ST Video team
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg