The Big Story Podcast: Key Parliament debate analyses (Aug 31 - Sept 4)

New MPs yet to find rhythm, equilibrium (Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on tone in Parliament, wraps up the week)

WP's Jamus Lim versus PAP MPs on minimum wage (analysis by The Straits Times' (ST) assistant news editor Lim Yan Liang)

Good for S'pore to have adequate opposition MPs, but disagreement must not lead to polarisation, paralysis: PM Lee (analysis by ST's Singapore editor Zakir Hussain)

Employment Pass quota not unthinkable, but probably unwise, says Josephine Teo (analysis by ST's assistant news editor Lim Yan Liang)

Pritam Singh debuts as Opposition Leader, lives up to expectations of position

Produced and edited by: ST Video team and Penelope Lee

