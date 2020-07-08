The Big Story Podcast: Have parties addressed young voters' GE2020 concerns?

Synopsis: This is a special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Like Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Fullerton Rally on July 7, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's speech includes special mention of the youth.

Hosts Dylan Ang and Olivia Quay speak with correspondent Danson Cheong, who weighs in on the issues young voters care most about.

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

