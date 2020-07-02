The Big Story Podcast: GE2020 key battlegrounds outside major GRCs

The Big Story Podcast: GE2020 key battlegrounds outside Aljunied, East Coast, West Coast GRCs

7:28 mins

Synopsis: This is a special podcast analysis of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story.

Foreign editor Jeremy Au Yong shares his insights on the key battlegrounds in this general election, apart from the GRCs of Aljunied, East Coast and West Coast.

He also weighs in on the new Election Department's special voting arrangements for Polling Day. Under these new guidelines, Covid-19 patients and those on quarantine will not be allowed to vote.

