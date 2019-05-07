The Big Story kicks off with day's top stories, live from ST newsroom

From key topics in Parliament to trending stories on The Straits Times website, viewers can catch them all on a new daily talk show, The Big Story.

A mix of heavy and light topics, such as proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act and couch-surfing hosts in Singapore, featured in the inaugural show yesterday.

Viewers also got a glimpse of the newly renovated ST newsroom with a video production studio and a redesigned central hub.

The Committee of Inquiry (COI) findings into the training accident that led to actor Aloysius Pang's death was among the topics discussed in the episode, which went live at 5.30pm.

Viewers responded positively to the show. Facebook user Gerald Woon commented: "Good that ST is embracing the changing media landscape... to create new content for diverse audiences and a new generation of customers."

The pilot episode began with ST editor Warren Fernandez talking about the process of transforming ST. Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holding's English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, told the host, multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman: "At ST, we no longer think of ourselves as just a newspaper. We want to work across all our platforms and come up with new content, not just in words, but in visuals, videos, voices, interactive graphics and newsletters."

He also shared future plans for ST, including more programmes like The Big Story. "We plan to try things, see what works best for our audience, then develop it further."

In yesterday's nearly 20-minute-long broadcast, journalist Lim Min Zhang discussed the findings of the COI into Corporal First Class (NS) Pang's death. Senior correspondent Zaihan Mohamed Yusof shared his experiences as a rider and a driver while analysing proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act. And travel correspondent Clara Lock spoke about couch-surfing in Singapore, and how hosts can make the experience safer for themselves.

The Big Story will be broadcast on weekdays on ST's Facebook and YouTube pages.