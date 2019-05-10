The Big Story: First confirmed monkeypox case in Singapore, updated rules on HDB loan and CPF usage

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Friday's (May 10) episode, senior health correspondent Salma Khalik will talk about the first confirmed monkeypox case in Singapore.

Housing correspondent Rachel Au-Yong will discuss updates to the rules on HDB housing loans and CPF usage.

Entertainment and nightlife journalist Anjali Raguraman will talk about Asia's 50 best bars.

The Big Story debuted on Monday.

Topics covered in the first few episodes included Pakatan Harapan's report card, top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens, points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, and the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of actor Aloysius Pang.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.