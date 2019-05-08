The Big Story: ComfortDelGro to trial dynamic fares, Liverpool's stunning win in Champions League

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discuss the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

In Wednesday's (May 8) episode, defence and security editor Kor Kian Beng will discuss the debate on the proposed fake news law in Parliament.

Senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan will talk about ComfortDelGro's plan to trial dynamic fares starting from May 15.

Film correspondent John Lui will share his top picks from the Singapore International Festival of Arts: Singular Screens.

And, sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz will talk about Liverpool's stunning comeback in the Champions League after beating Barcelona 4-0.

The Big Story debuted on Monday.

Topics covered in the first two episodes included points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus, the Committee of Inquiry's findings into the death of Aloysius Pang, proposed changes to the Road Traffic Act and Singapore's top couch-surfing hosts.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Hairianto Diman, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.