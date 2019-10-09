The 2019 Enabling Employers Leader Award and how NLB encourages inclusivity

The National Library Board (NLB) was presented with the Enabling Employers Leader Award on 26 July 2019 by SG Enable, in recognition of NLB’s commitment to inclusive hiring and outreach to the special needs community.

Mrs Ng said that NLB was “happy to be a place where all are able to contribute”, and added that the libraries had provided opportunities for many to read and learn, and to join this mission.

In partnership with the Autism Resource Centre (ARC), NLB set up a Digital Services Centre at the Enabling Village in 2015. There, employees on the autism spectrum, also known as NLB Digital Services Assistants, digitise library materials such as school magazines, music scores and annual reports. The centre currently has 12 Digital Services Assistants. Over the years, it has digitised around 542,786 pages out of 16,045 selected book titles, extending the reach of archival content by making them available on an additional digital platform for the public and academic researchers.

Since January 2019, NLB has also employed three individuals on the autism spectrum as Library Support Staff at the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library in the National Library Building. They work on levels 7 and 8 to sort, shelve and shelf-read library materials. NLB is looking to employ up to 10 employees to do the job of collection arrangement within the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library.