Tharman on trip to China, Denmark, Finland

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is making a trip to visit Beijing, Copenhagen and Helsinki, which started yesterday and ends next Monday.

In Beijing, Mr Tharman, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, will meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and leading officials.

He will also be the guest of honour at GIC's 20th anniversary dinner there today.

Mr Tharman will be in Copenhagen, Denmark, tomorrow and on Saturday, where he will speak at the inaugural Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

He will also meet leaders in government and the social sector to discuss Danish pension reforms and lifelong learning.

Mr Tharman will then visit Helsinki, Finland, to meet Deputy Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who is also Finance Minister.

During his visit, the Singapore minister will also meet business leaders and visit Finnish education and lifelong learning institutions.