Thanking seniors, art close to home and Sers: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, some MPs celebrate the work of their predecessors, another puts the art in heartland, while the island's newest political party weighs in on the hot-button issue of the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

Look out for the latest edition of the series every Friday, and check out past ones here.

Thank you for your service

The 20 former PAP MPs who stepped down at the last general election were honoured by the ruling party on Tuesday (July 12) with an appreciation dinner at Parliament House.

At the event, which saw a substantial turnout of about 100 party members including current MPs and party branch chairs, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to these ex-politicians, and presented valedictory letters to them.

But PM Lee was not the only one who was handing out tokens of appreciation. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong received a pencil case with artwork of Singapore's Civic District from his good friend Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng, who took over from him as MP for Marine Parade after GE 2020.

"Earlier, PM had written me a tribute letter for having served 44 years as an MP over 10 electoral terms," said ESM Goh on Facebook.

"I feel honoured for the trust and support that the Party, Marine Parade residents and the people of Singapore had shown me."

As is tradition at such post-GE dinners, the newest crop of MPs prepared appreciation gifts for the MPs whom they succeeded.

This is a party tradition and is a token of respect and gratitude from the current generation to the previous generation, said Senior Minister of State for Finance and Transport Chee Hong Tat, who was chairman of the organising committee for the dinner.