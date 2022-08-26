Thailand's navy chief conferred top Singapore military award

Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), received a prestigious military award from President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

Adm Somprasong, who was in Singapore over the past three days, was presented with the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military), by Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a media statement, Mindef said Adm Somprasong was conferred the award for his significant contributions in enhancing the close and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between the RTN and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Mindef noted that during Adm Somprasong's tenure, both navies held the 20th edition of Exercise Singsiam - the flagship exercise between the two navies - earlier this year, marking a resumption of physical interactions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adm Somprasong also ensured the continuation of the RTN International Liaison Officers' deployment to the RSN's Information Fusion Centre amid pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Mindef added that the collaboration was a reflection of the strong ties that had been built and an affirmation of the RTN's commitment to multilateral information-sharing and capacity-building initiatives to enhance maritime security in the Strait of Malacca and the Singapore Strait.

Other recent recipients of the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) were General Charles Brown Jr, Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force; Admiral Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy; and Brigadier-General Pahlawan Mohammad Sharif Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim, Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force.