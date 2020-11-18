Thailand gives Singapore 10,000 coronavirus test kits

Thailand has given Singapore 10,000 Covid-19 test kits in a goodwill gesture reflecting the close bilateral friendship.

Thai Ambassador Suriya Chindawongse handed the kits over to the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*Star) director of the biomedical research council Amanda Ang in a symbolic ceremony in A*Star's Fusionopolis office yesterday morning.

Dr Chindawongse said the gift was a reflection of the close friendship between Singapore and Thailand.

"Singapore is the first country to receive the kits, which are a small symbolic contribution in reflection of the solidarity between our two countries and peoples," he added.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had, at a special Asean Summit in April, announced Thailand's offer of 10,000 test kits to each Asean member state as a gesture of concrete regional cooperation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday's handover of the test kits follows the recently concluded 37th Asean Summit on Nov 12 which took place via video conference.

During the virtual summit, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for "vaccine multilateralism" as he stressed the importance of regional cooperation to mitigate the pandemic's long-term impact.

Dr Chindawongse yesterday reaffirmed Thailand's agreement on the need for regional cooperation in moving out of the pandemic through initiatives like vaccine multilateralism.

"Thailand and Singapore have been at the forefront in advancing regional efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"I think that we can look forward to Asean having many more initiatives in cooperation."