Tetris is good fun, but teaches us life skills too: Young enthusiasts

SINGAPORE – As a seven-year-old child, Hugo Ho struggled while playing the Tetris video game on a vintage Nintendo Game Boy.

Disenchanted and dejected, he decided it was too hard for him and he “never wanted to play it again”.

But things changed 11 years later in 2020, when Mr Ho – by then an 18-year-old teenager – chanced upon a YouTube video on the game while preparing for his exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

With time to spare, due to social distancing restrictions then, and a mind that needed a break, Mr Ho took to the game again, hooked by its expansive gameplay possibilities.

“Thinking about it again, the video also gave such chill, fun and positive vibes in general, totally (opposite) of my (younger self’s) view of Tetris. It is probably another factor that made me attracted to the game,” said the polytechnic student, now 21.

The iconic puzzle game was recently thrust into the spotlight when 13-year-old American teenager Willis Gibson reached a level so advanced in the Nintendo version that the game froze.

Tetris was developed by a Soviet software engineer and first released in 1985. In the game, players have to complete lines by placing game pieces that descend into the playing field.