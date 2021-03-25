Test results negative for all except one at NUS residence; 15 new imported cases

Of the 438 individuals who were tested from a residence at the National University of Singapore in the past week, after viral fragments were detected in wastewater there, all but one have returned negative results for Covid-19.

One test result is still pending, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement last night.

MOH said there is evidence to suggest that the presence of the fragments is likely to be due to viral shedding from a past infection among the residents, and that the individual or individuals may have since recovered.

The viral fragments were detected on Sunday from a sample collected last Saturday from the UTown Residence North Tower.

Students in the 13 apartments affected were isolated while they were tested. They have attended classes online while waiting for the test results.

The university has had a wastewater surveillance programme in place at all its hostels since Dec 7 last year.

"As a precautionary measure, MOH carried out special testing operations to test residents of the affected apartments," the Health Ministry said.

There were 15 new imported coronavirus cases reported by MOH yesterday. They were Singaporeans and pass holders arriving from Indonesia, Britain, Bangladesh, India and Malaysia. These cases brought Singapore's total to 60,236.

Of the 15 cases, 14 were asymptomatic while one was symptomatic.

They had all been placed on stay-home-notice on arrival in Singapore and tested then.

The MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased to none in the past week, from two cases two weeks ago.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 15 (3 Singaporeans, 1 dependant's pass holder, 2 work pass holders, 9 work permit holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 0 Active cases: 128 In hospitals: 25 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 103 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,063 Discharged yesterday: 15 TOTAL CASES: 60,236

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased to zero from two cases over the same period.

With 15 cases discharged yesterday, 60,063 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 25 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 103 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.