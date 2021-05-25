Terminal 3 cluster began at airport's arrival area

The Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster began at the arrival gates and baggage claim hall, where airport staff worked in close proximity to arriving passengers, investigations by Changi Airport Group (CAG) have shown.

About half of the airport workers who tested positive for Covid-19 were found spread out in the arrival zone, suggesting that areas where staff and arriving passengers were in close contact were the sites of the "primary infection", CAG chief executive Lee Seow Hiang said at a media conference yesterday.

Those working in these areas then mingled with others working in the transit areas, departure gates and the Basement 2 foodcourt - "where the risk profile is no different than the rest of Singapore" - leading to secondary clusters of infection that eventually spread the coronavirus to more than 100 people.

Mr Lee noted that the other zones were "relatively clean".

He cited how nearly 97 per cent of the 2,000 workers in the central transit area have been swabbed, with zero cases aside from a specific cluster of staff who were found to have mingled with those in the arrival zone.

A total of 43 positive Covid-19 cases have been detected among airport staff to date. Of these, about half - 10 at arrival gates and 11 at the baggage claim hall - worked in the arrival zone at T3.

The secondary cluster that Mr Lee referred to, in the transit area immediately bordering the arrival zone, has six cases.

Further from this boundary, a lone case has been detected at the departure immigration checkpoint in the transit area.

Another secondary spreading site is the Basement 2 foodcourt, where 12 of the 21 T3 arrival zone cases visited. Since then, 10 non-transit staff who visited the foodcourt have tested positive.

It is the first time staff have been infected in public areas in the airport, Mr Lee said.

There have been zero cases out of the nearly 97 per cent of 8,000 staff working in the public areas including Jewel, except for those who visited the foodcourt which was a secondary source of infection, he added.

THOROUGH INVESTIGATION We are taking a complete, comprehensive look, based on the World Health Organisation's and our own health authorities' understanding of the different modes of transmission. That is more or less the most important (thing) at the moment, over and above the micro-aspects of individuals. MR LEE SEOW HIANG, chief executive of Changi Airport Group.

There are also two cases of staff who tested positive at an arrival gate in Terminal 1, which also handles flights from high-risk countries. It is not known how they got the virus, but contact tracing showed that the two had also visited the T3 foodcourt. They could have been infected by arriving passengers or at T3.

The remaining three airport workers who tested positive are likely to have been infected due to close contact with other airport workers outside the workplace, in their capacity as housemates or family members.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and CAG had said the initial transmission that led to the T3 cluster could have occurred through an airport worker who was assisting a family from South Asia, who had arrived in Singapore on April 29.

Asked by reporters how exactly this happened, Mr Lee said: "We have disclosed what we know from a CAG point of view, and I don't want to speculate on the other details that are (part of) ongoing... investigations.

"We are taking a complete, comprehensive look, based on the World Health Organisation's and our own health authorities' understanding of the different modes of transmission. That is more or less the most important (thing) at the moment, over and above the micro-aspects of individuals."

It was revealed on Sunday that the South Asian family did not arrive on a flight from India. Test results for the initial batch of airport workers indicate the presence of the B1617 variant, which was first detected in India.

CAG yesterday announced a suite of measures to curb the risk of Covid-19 transmission at the airport, from segregating terminals into three zones based on risk level to testing workers in the highest-risk zone more regularly and deploying only younger and fully vaccinated staff there.

Zone 1, the riskiest area, covers the arrival gates and baggage hall in the terminals.

"This does not mean workers will lose their jobs. If you, for various reasons, cannot be vaccinated, we believe there are enough in zones 2 and 3 (for redeployment)," Mr Lee said.

All workers in Zone 1 will have to wear full PPE - which includes a surgical or N95 mask, a face shield, gloves and a surgical gown - at all times, except during meal times and toilet breaks.

Departure gates and areas for passenger amenities have been converted into dedicated dining and rest areas for these workers.

Additional training on PPE protocol will be given to workers, and more audits and spot checks will be carried out, said CAG.

Given the recent reports of Covid-19 possibly being spread via airborne transmission, CAG will also install portable high-efficiency particulate air filters in key places, such as rest areas for workers, to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading that way.

These filters are similar to those used in hospitals.