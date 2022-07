SINGAPORE - Ms Terene Seow is the first woman president of not one - but two - clan associations.

Ms Seow, who declines to give her age, has been leading Wui Chiu Fui Kun, a Hakka clan with more than 300 members, since 2019. Under her leadership, the 200-year-old clan won the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations' Clan of The Year award for 2019/2020 with her innovative ideas and events.