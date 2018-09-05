Teo Chee Hean reaffirms warm bilateral ties during visit to Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean called on his Malaysian counterpart Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in Putrajaya yesterday, the first day of his working visit to Malaysia that will end on Sunday.

They reaffirmed the warm and mutually beneficial relations between Singapore and Malaysia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said. Both DPMs also agreed that their countries should continue to work closely across a wide range of areas, including strengthening social cohesion, enhancing people-to-people ties and promoting security cooperation.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, attended a dinner hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Today, he will call on Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and meet Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and other senior Malaysian political and business leaders.

Mr Teo will also travel to Kuching, call on Sarawak Governor Abdul Taib Mahmud and attend a lunch hosted by Chief Minister Abang Abdul Rahman Johari. He will then travel to Kota Kinabalu, where he will call on Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin and attend a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal. He will also visit Sepanggar Naval Base.

With Mr Teo are Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Minister of State Sim Ann and chairman of the Home Affairs and Law Government Parliamentary Committee Christopher de Souza.

Dr Balakrishnan also met his counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya yesterday, MFA said.

They discussed ways both countries could work together in a constructive manner bilaterally, and in the context of Asean, for the benefit of their peoples, it added.