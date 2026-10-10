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Tengah to get first family service centre in 2027; preventive health hub opens in Ang Mo Kio

The new NHG Health Centre, located in Ang Mo Kio Specialist Centre, aims to provide selected preventive care assessments and follow-up services.

SINGAPORE – Tengah residents will soon get better access to health and social support with the town’s first family service centre and active ageing centre in the pipeline.

The centres will reduce the need for residents to travel outside the new HDB town for support, the Tengah Constituency Office said on Oct 10. It noted that such services have not been readily available for its residents.

The family service centre, to be run by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities, is estimated to open in mid-2027 at Block 225A Tengah Garden Avenue. It will provide counselling and casework support.

An active ageing centre in Block 121C Tengah Drive will provide programmes for seniors and allow them to participate in community activities. The constituency office did not provide a timeline for its opening.

In HDB’s last update in December 2025, it said that more than 14,000 flats across 14 projects have been completed in Tengah and over 12,000 households had collected their keys.

Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Choo Pei Ling, who oversees the Tengah ward, said she hopes to build a community where families feel supported, seniors feel cared for, and residents know that help is close by.

Over the past year, Choo and the Tengah Citizens’ Consultative Committee had asked the relevant ministries and agencies to bring such services into Tengah.

“As a health professional, I have seen how important it is for people to have the right care and support within easy reach, especially when they need it most,” she said.

A health carnival was held on Oct 10 at the Tengah Community Club, featuring health screenings, educational booths and games.

Edmund Lee, 62, who attended the carnival, said he was looking forward to the active ageing centre as he enjoys attending community events and meeting other seniors.

“More shops and amenities are opening (in Tengah), and there are regular community events such as for the Mid-Autumn Festival,” said the service engineer, who has been living in Tengah for a year.

Another resident, Tan Ee Knew, 41, said the planned centres would save residents the trouble of travelling elsewhere for such services.

Tan, who has two children aged one and five, said she enjoys living in Tengah because of its amenities for children, including a childcare centre next to her block and many playgrounds.

New health hub opens in Ang Mo Kio

Separately, healthcare cluster NHG Health opened on Oct 10 a community-based preventive health hub for residents in the central and northern region of Singapore.

The new NHG Health Centre, located in Ang Mo Kio Specialist Centre, aims to provide selected preventive care assessments and follow-up services so that residents with abnormal screening results or health risks can receive timely care. Typically, many of such services are done at a hospital.

The centre’s services at Ang Mo Kio include colorectal cancer screening, breast health checks and hearing assessments. PHOTO: NHG HEALTH

The centre’s services include colorectal cancer screening, breast health checks and hearing assessments. It also provides travel health consultations and vaccinations.

Breast cancer survivors in remission can receive follow-up care at the centre, instead of travelling to hospitals for reviews, while residents with hearing decline picked up at community screenings may be referred to the centre for assessment.

Breast cancer survivors in remission can receive follow-up care at the centre. PHOTO: NHG HEALTH

Jasmin Lau, Acting Minister for Manpower and MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said many Ang Mo Kio residents often go to hospitals such as the Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital, finding the journey difficult.

“They will need someone to accompany them, transport is expensive nowadays... (They have to) wait at the hospitals, and by the time they get home, that’s the end of the day,” she said, adding that the new health centre will bring services closer to them.

Lau said many Ang Mo Kio residents are taking part in preventative health activities, with 56,000 participating in activities organised by NHG Health in 2026. Nearly 400 seniors also underwent screenings by NHG Health, to identify, delay and reverse physical frailty.

NHG Health is also trialling a family health questionnaire with Ang Mo Kio residents, to identify potential health risks such as breast cancer and diabetes associated with family medical history.

Developed in collaboration with the Singapore Cancer Society and NTU Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, the questionnaire will be refined before wider rollout.