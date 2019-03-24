Temporary road closure in Tampines on Friday

A section of Tampines Avenue 6 and Tampines Avenue 11 will be temporarily closed to traffic on Friday for the construction of a new overhead bridge.

The closure, which will be from 1am to 5am, will affect the stretch from the junction of Tampines Avenue 6 and Tampines Street 61 to the junction of Tampines Avenue 11 and Tampines North Drive 1.

The Housing Board said in a statement on Friday that the new pedestrian overhead bridge will serve future residents of housing developments Tampines Greenview and Tampines Greenweave.

The bridge is expected to be completed this year.

With the temporary road closure, motorists heading from Tampines Avenue 11 to Tampines Avenue 6 are advised to use an alternative route from Tampines North Drive 1 to Tampines Street 61, the HDB statement said.

Those travelling from Tampines Avenue 6 to Tampines Avenue 11 should take the route from Tampines Street 61 to Tampines North Drive 1.





There will be barricades and diversion signs to guide motorists.

The HDB is encouraging motorists to drive carefully and observe the information signs.