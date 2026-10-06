Aerial activities banned within Singapore Grand Prix race restricted area from Oct 8-12

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Marina Bay street circuit seen from Swissotel The Stamford Singapore in October 2025. Aerial activity will be banned over some parts of the island during the 2026 F1 weekend.

SINGAPORE – Those planning to fly a drone or kite during F1 weekend should think twice, as aerial activity will be banned over some parts of the island for the Singapore Grand Prix from Oct 8 to 12.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement on Oct 6 that the ban is to ensure the safety of the public, as well as that of helicopters conducting aerial filming during the event.

The temporary restricted area includes Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, Katong and the Sports Hub in Kallang. Other prominent zones covered are Little India, Orchard Road, Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar.

The restriction extends from ground level to 4,000 feet (about 1.2km) above mean sea level.

All aerial activities into and within the restricted area are banned from 2pm on Oct 8 to 1am on Oct 9; 3pm on Oct 9 to 3am on Oct 10; 2pm on Oct 10 to 3am on Oct 11; and 2pm on Oct 11 to 3am on Oct 12.

The banned activities include kite-flying, hoisting of captive balloons and flying of unmanned aircraft such as drones.

“The public is advised not to be alarmed by low-flying helicopters in the areas during these dates and times,” said CAAS.

Unauthorised aerial activity within the temporary restricted area without the required permits is an offence under the Air Navigation Regulations, said CAAS.

Those found guilty of the offence can be fined up to $50,000 or be jailed up to two years, or both. For repeat offences, they can be fined up to $100,000 or face a jail term of up to five years, or both.

Existing restrictions on the conduct of aerial and unmanned aircraft activities within 5km of aerodromes, danger areas, prohibited areas, restricted areas and protected areas remain in force, added CAAS.



The public can check the OneMap.sg website or the OneMap app for information on areas where the conduct of aerial activities is prohibited or requires a permit.