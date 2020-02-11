Temperature screening at Singapore Airshow and other events

Delegates and guests of the opening ceremony and welcome reception of the Singapore Airshow 2020 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre had to walk past thermal scanners set up in the light of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Yesterday was the first full working day since Singapore raised its disease outbreak alert level from code yellow to code orange last Friday afternoon, and many office buildings and event organisers have begun conducting temperature checks.

Those who are unwell with fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose or shortness of breath were advised to seek medical help. Hand sanitisers were made available and participants at seated events had their seats tagged to facilitate contact tracing should the need arise.

The Singapore Airshow 2020 runs from today to Friday at Changi Exhibition Centre.

