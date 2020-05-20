Temasek Foundation gives 300,000 face shields to F&B workers

The Temasek Foundation is donating 300,000 face shields to front-line and back-of-house staff in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

F&B companies keen on getting shields can register at the Facebook page of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, it said on Monday.

Distribution details will be announced at a later date.

An association spokesman said: "Our F&B crew continue to work tirelessly to serve Singapore. This initiative is certainly very timely as it will not only help to keep our F&B staff safe, but also provide confidence to our customers that the food prepared is safe."

Ms Koh Lin-Net, the chief executive of Temasek Foundation Nurtures, added: "As we gear up to go back to work, Temasek Foundation would like to provide encouragement to our front-liners, such as those in the F&B industry.

"We hope that by making available these face shields, we can help our front-liners and their customers stay safe at the food outlets."

Temasek Foundation is made up of six foundations, including Temasek Foundation Nurtures, Temasek Foundation International and Temasek Foundation Cares.

Singapore is on the last leg of its eight-week circuit breaker period which ends on June 1.

Melissa Heng