Temasek exploring greener fuels for aviation and maritime industries

Temasek is working with regulators and companies to explore greener fuels for the aviation and maritime industries as one of the key drivers for reducing emissions.

Developing sustainable fuels is "absolutely critical" for Singapore as a maritime and aviation hub, said Temasek's head of transportation and logistics Juliet Teo yesterday at a panel discussion for Ecosperity Week, a three-day hybrid sustainability conference organised by Singapore's investment company.

Temasek is working with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to explore lower-carbon solutions for the shipping and port industry, and has collaborated with the Government to study sustainable aviation fuels and how to scale them up, she added.

Mr Peter Vanacker, chief executive of Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste, said his firm is in intensive discussions with Temasek, the Singapore Government, Singapore Airlines and Changi Airport to use sustainable aviation fuels for flights coming out of Singapore.

Noting that four billion tonnes of crude oil was consumed across different industries last year, even amid a global pandemic, Mr Vanacker urged countries and regulators not to wait for a global consensus on the solutions to adopt.

"The clock is ticking and the climate crisis is here. And if we return to a normal mode, then people will, of course, start flying again," he said during the discussion.

"We need to have sustainable aviation fuels in the airports, in the planes, make the capacity available, and hit the ground running."

Neste's investments in Singapore and Europe to increase sustainable aviation fuel production capacity demonstrate that it is possible, Mr Vanacker added. Its plant here will be the firm's largest once a €1.4 billion (S$2.2 billion) expansion plan is completed in 2023.

But to accelerate adoption of greener fuels, there needs to be the right regulations in place, Mr Vanacker said. Regulation must be consistent, as well as less restrictive on sustainable fuels, and take into account how different solutions will be needed, he added.

Mr Soren Skou, chief executive of Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, said that while the industry's global regulator, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), needs to move faster on adopting future fuels such as green methanol, the bigger issue is how to massively scale up the production of new fuels.

AP Moller-Maersk's decision to order eight new container vessels capable of running on greener methanol is to create a market for such greener fuels, he said.

As one of the world's largest bunkering ports, Singapore will also have a role to play in developing the infrastructure needed for greener shipping fuels, he said.

Greener fuels will cost much more, and Temasek's Ms Teo said the transportation industry has had a poor record of getting customers to pay the additional costs.

It is hard for transportation companies to pass on the "green premium" to end customers, who have other alternatives, she added.

Mr Skou was more optimistic, citing how big global brands and retailers have been willing to pay the premium for greener transportation. "I think the world can actually afford to pay for the decarbonisation," he said. "We can afford this if we want to."