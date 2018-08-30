Temasek discussion on sustainability draws 120 students; photo contest on topic also launched

About 120 students attended a dialogue on Thursday (Aug 30) to discuss what living in a sustainable city means to them.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin took part in this panel discussion with students Reginald Goh, 23, from Singapore Institute of Technology, Hor Chor Kiat, 29, from the National University of Singapore, and Jerrie Liao, 21, from the Singapore Management University (SMU). The event was held at SMU.

The youth dialogue was organised by Singapore investment firm Temasek, and saw Mr Tan speak with the three panellists on a range of topics including food security and balancing development with conservation. The dialogue was moderated by Temasek's director of sustainability and stewardship group Frederick Teo.

At the event, Temasek also announced details of an upcoming photo competition, called the Shoot for Sustainability Photo Challenge. Members of the public can submit photos on how to move to a low-carbon and resource-efficient future.

The competition will be launched on Oct 1 and end on Feb 28 next year. Winning photos will be exhibited at the Ecosperity conference next June.