Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist Church unearths time capsule 100 years after it was laid

SINGAPORE – Among the stories passed down by generations of Telok Ayer Chinese Methodist Church members are those of the church’s role during World War II, when it provided shelter from bombs to people living in the area and beyond – including the relatives of a current church member.

Almost a century old, the church’s building in Telok Ayer has a storied past, having witnessed several milestones in Singapore’s history.

But one story about the building containing a time capsule had circulated over decades with seemingly no substantiation or conclusion until Feb 7, when a century-old steel box was pulled from the church’s wall.

Opened at the church’s second building in Wishart Road, Telok Blangah, on Feb 14, the capsule contained a Bible, a hymnal and meeting minutes, among other items.

Mr Tan Chew Lim, 74, a lay leader of the church and a retired professor in computer science, said regular churchgoers had heard by word of mouth that the church contained a time capsule, but no concerted effort was made to recover it over the years.