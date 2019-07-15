Teens score on empathy for seniors, disabled people

Above: Woodlands Youth League football players trying to put on clothes while wearing gloves and blurred vision goggles, to simulate the challenges the elderly face. Right: Football players on wheelchairs and crutches making their way along a 400m ro
Football players on wheelchairs and crutches making their way along a 400m route to the nearest supermarket. They were joined by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin (in red shirt).ST PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID
Above: Woodlands Youth League football players trying to put on clothes while wearing gloves and blurred vision goggles, to simulate the challenges the elderly face. Right: Football players on wheelchairs and crutches making their way along a 400m ro
Woodlands Youth League football players trying to put on clothes while wearing gloves and blurred vision goggles, to simulate the challenges the elderly face. ST PHOTOS: TIMOTHY DAVID
Published
1 hour ago

Young footballers use mobility aids, other objects to learn about ageing and disability

Social Affairs Correspondent
jantai@sph.com.sg

As a striker for his football team, 17-year-old Imran Naseer is used to outrunning defenders and getting his name on the score sheet. Yesterday, however, he had to endure moving around at a slower pace.

He and some 120 other teenagers from the Woodlands Youth League were tasked with going grocery shopping on wheelchairs or crutches.

Besides using mobility aids, they were also made to wear blurred vision goggles, gloves that lessen touch sensitivity and marbles in their shoes to mimic the pain of arthritis. It was part of an "empathy workshop" to get them to understand what it feels like to be old and disabled.

"I realised the neighbourhood is not as disabled-friendly as I thought," said Imran.

"It was a very bumpy ride on my wheelchair and I found it difficult to manoeuvre along the narrow aisles of the supermarket."

The Woodlands Youth League is an eight-month-long futsal programme that aims to empower 12-to 18-year-olds through sport and other community projects. It was initiated by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and Woodlands Community Sports Club, which runs the activities.

As part of the programme, the teenagers participated in a sharing session held by the Agency for Integrated Care and Asian Women's Welfare Association to learn about ageing and disability issues.

Held at Woodlands Community Club yesterday, it covered topics such as how to use mobility aids and assist elderly people.

  • 120

    Number of teenagers from the Woodlands Youth League who were tasked with going grocery shopping on wheelchairs or crutches.

Some common misconceptions about the elderly were also debunked - such as assuming there is the need to speak loudly and believing that dementia is a natural part of ageing.

Goh Yan Ting, 15, who visits his grandparents every day, said: "They often complain that they wake up feeling aches. As I walked with marbles in my shoes, I got a better understanding of what they may be going through.

"The theory session also gave me more detailed insights, in learning that the pain is usually at the heels or joints, and is accompanied by headaches. So now I am more motivated to give way or help older people if I see them around me."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2019, with the headline 'Teens score on empathy for seniors, disabled people'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content