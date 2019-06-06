Teenage cyclist taken to hospital after collision with SBS Transit bus in Tampines

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a bus in Tampines on Tuesday (June 4).

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tampines Avenue 4 and Tampines Avenue 5 at 7.43pm.

The teenager was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

Photos sent to citizen journalism site Stomp show a damaged bicycle with a Foodpanda delivery bag, with its front wheel bent out of shape.

A double-decker SBS Transit service 129 bus is seen parked along the road.

In response to queries, Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, confirmed that one of the operator's buses was involved in the accident.

She said the bus was travelling along Tampines Avenue 4 when a cyclist suddenly dashed out onto its path, causing the collision.

"We have been, and will continue to, try and touch base with him but have not been successful thus far," Ms Tan said, adding that the bus operator will continue their attempts to contact the cyclist.

"In the meantime, we wish him a speedy and complete recovery."

The Straits Times has contacted Foodpanda for more information.