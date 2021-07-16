Teen who suffered cardiac arrest after Covid-19 jab out of ICU

A 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after being given a Covid-19 vaccine has been transferred out of intensive care, and his medical condition remains stable, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The ministry told The Straits Times that the patient is in a high dependency ward in the coronary care unit for close monitoring and observation.

On July 5, MOH said the teenager had collapsed after a weightlifting session six days following his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19.

"We are still investigating the underlying cause. Our priority is the well-being of the patient, and he is under the close medical care of an excellent team in the National University Hospital," MOH said yesterday.

"Our hopes and well wishes are with him and his family for a steady recovery."

MOH also said that the recent death of another 16-year-old boy whose obituary was widely shared was not vaccine-related, and that he had not received any dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"We urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may add to the family's grief or cause public alarm," it added.

In Facebook post on Wednesday, MOH had said that it was aware of the "speculation in Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups" over the obituary which led to the conjecture that the teenager had died from a "vaccine-related severe adverse event".

It had clarified that the boy's death was not due to the vaccine, and that the two cases were unrelated.

Word of the 16-year-old's death had sparked much interest among the public, amid concerns of rare cases of heart inflammation among young people who had received Covid-19 jabs.

Myocarditis, the inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, the inflammation of the outer lining of the heart, have been observed in 12 people so far.

Seven of the cases involved men aged below 30.

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination has recommended that people avoid strenuous physical activity for at least a week after receiving either dose of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

MOH said that as at July 14, 6.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been given.