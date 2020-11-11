Teen held over alleged cheating by posing as safe distancing officer

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of cheating by impersonation.

Two other men, aged 20 and 35, are assisting in police investigations.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they received a report on Oct 17 that three men were believed to have impersonated safe distancing enforcement officers (EOs) in the vicinity of a shopping mall at 3 Gateway Drive.

Investigations revealed that the three men claimed to be from an organisation named "SG United".

The police said that through ground inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identities of the men and their role in the case.

It was confirmed that they were not hired by any government agencies and were not authorised to perform safe distancing enforcement duties.

Investigations are ongoing.

Cheating by impersonation is an offence that carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The police reminded the public that EOs and ambassadors can be identified by their safe distancing enforcement officer and ambassador passes, or the SG Clean Ambassador pass, when they are performing safe distancing duties. EOs may also wear a red armband.

Besides police officers, EOs are the only other authorised personnel who can take enforcement action such as issuing composition fines for breaches of safe distancing and safe management measures.

Ambassadors help to advise and guide businesses and individuals in complying with the measures, but do not take enforcement action.

Notices for fines are issued to offenders in hard copy on site, or by mail.

The police added that members of the public will never be asked to make payment in cash on the spot, or to provide bank account details or one-time passwords to make payment.