Teen assisting in investigations after attempt to smuggle controlled weapons, ammunition into S’pore
- ICA officers foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled weapons and ammunition into Singapore on Oct 1 after scanning checks found anomalies in an inbound cargo container.
- A 19-year-old male is assisting police investigations. The case remains ongoing after officers uncovered BB pellets, caps and replica guns.
- ICA said the container was flagged by its Integrated Targeting Centre and checked at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station. More licence information is on the Singapore Police Force website.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 19-year-old is assisting with police investigations following an attempt to smuggle controlled weapons and ammunition into Singapore on Oct 1.
In a Facebook post on Oct 20, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station had foiled the smuggling attempt via an inbound cargo container.
The container had been referred for further checks based on information from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.
An ICA image analyst noticed anomalies in the scanned image, the authority said.
A total of six packets and a bottle of BB pellets, 40 packets of 72 caps and five units of replica guns were uncovered during enhanced checks.
ICA said that the case was referred to the police and a 19-year-old man is assisting with investigations.
“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure,” it said in the post.