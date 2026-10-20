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Teen assisting in investigations after attempt to smuggle controlled weapons, ammunition into S’pore

Officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled weapons and ammunition into Singapore via an inbound cargo container, said ICA.

SINGAPORE – A 19-year-old is assisting with police investigations following an attempt to smuggle controlled weapons and ammunition into Singapore on Oct 1.

In a Facebook post on Oct 20, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that officers at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station had foiled the smuggling attempt via an inbound cargo container.

The container had been referred for further checks based on information from ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

An ICA image analyst noticed anomalies in the scanned image, the authority said.

A total of six packets and a bottle of BB pellets, 40 packets of 72 caps and five units of replica guns were uncovered during enhanced checks.

ICA said that the case was referred to the police and a 19-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA remains committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure,” it said in the post.