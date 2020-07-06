Tech firm gives $2.5m to help amid Covid-19 situation

Technology company Micron has donated more than $2.5 million to support various causes, from assistance for the vulnerable to Covid-19 treatment research.

In addition, it will offer traineeships to help new graduates from universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education hone their skills for employment.

Announced last month, the efforts are part of a multi-pronged approach to address the current and future needs of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As local organisations continue to be overwhelmed by needs that outpace what they can provide, Micron remains committed to doing all that we can to alleviate the impact of this pandemic in Singapore and ensure equal access to support organisations and families in need," said Mr Chen Kok Sing, corporate vice-president and Singapore country manager of Micron, a US company.

Micron's Singapore team has raised $1.88 million for five charities through its "two-to-one" employee donation scheme, where it gives twice the amount donated by staff.

Employees could also encash and donate their annual leave under the "two-to-one" donation scheme.

The cash donations will be distributed equally among the Children's Wishing Well, The Food Bank Singapore, Down Syndrome Association (Singapore), Daughters of Tomorrow and Blossom Seeds.

"We are grateful that Micron was able to support our urgent needs quickly and contribute generously to tide us through this difficult period," said Blossom Seeds chief executive Ong Siew Chin.

Micron has also given $100,000 to The Invictus Fund to support 450 social service agencies under the National Council of Social Service.

As part of the SGUnited Traineeships Programme, Micron will offer six-month traineeships in 200 positions, including those for electrical technicians, and instrumentation and controls technicians.

"We hope to provide these trainees a comprehensive real-world working experience and prepare them to potentially join us as permanent employees in the future," said Micron's regional talent acquisition director Zerlinda Tan.

To support research, Micron has donated more than $500,000 to fund the staffing and equipment needs of the IDentif.AI platform, which uses artificial intelligence to find the optimal combination and dosage of drugs that can be used as an interim treatment for Covid-19.

It was developed by the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"Micron's support and commitment will go a long way in speeding up the search for suitable treatments to be used in Singapore and globally," said Professor Dean Ho, head of NUS' Department of Biomedical Engineering and director of the N.1 Institute for Health and the Institute for Digital Medicine.

Melissa Yip