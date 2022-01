From left: Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, Mexican Secretary of the Treasury Rogelio Ramirez de la O (hidden), Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Colombian President Ivan Duque, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, posing for a photo during the 16th Pacific Alliance Summit at Malaga Naval Base, near the seaport of Buenaventura, Colombia, on Wednesday.