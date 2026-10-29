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Teachers learn to better use AI in their classrooms at ST’s interactive AI workshop

Primary and secondary school teachers looking through their creations in an interactive AI workshop organised by ST on Oct 29.

SINGAPORE – Teachers tried their hand at using generative AI (Gen AI) to create classroom content from news articles, while learning to ensure that the content is accurate and backed by trusted sources at a Straits Times’ workshop on Oct 29.

Held at SPH Media News Centre in Toa Payoh North, the interactive session was attended by over 80 primary and secondary school teachers from 45 schools.

This year’s teacher’s engagement workshop, facilitated by trainers from StoryLab Academy, guided teachers on how to tailor AI-generated content to their classroom’s specific contexts and students’ level of learning ability. It built on last year’s session which focused on using AI to generate visual content for the classroom.

During the workshop, teachers harnessed AI tools such as Gemini Notebook and ChatGPT to create lesson resources for learners of varying abilities. They used articles published in Little Red Dot and IN – weekly student publications produced by The Straits Times’ Schools department for primary and secondary schools respectively.

With Gen AI increasingly being adopted in Singaporean schools, one key component covered was AI literacy and responsible AI use.

ST editor Jaime Ho said: “AI literacy has much in common with media literacy. It could be distinguishing between real and false or synthesised content; it could be identifying bias, or it could be appreciating the humanity and authenticity behind our words and journalism.

“We’re doing exactly this, among many other things, to help build a healthier media and content ecosystem and experience for the young amongst us.”

During the workshop, teachers harnessed AI tools such as Gemini Notebook and ChatGPT to create lesson resources for learners of varying abilities. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

As part of the session’s activities, teachers created videos, infographics and other resources, while verifying that they were factually accurate and free of hallucinations – unsubstantiated information not from sources added by AIs.

Faizal Mohamad, an English and literature teacher at Whitley Secondary School, said: “Given the time constraints I have as a teacher, AI can really help me in gathering the facts, details and products that I want for my classroom.”

He added that he wanted to use what he learnt from the workshop to “create catchy videos and link it to global affairs for my students to understand”.

Desirene Teng, an English teacher at River Valley Primary School, said: “Having to adapt a particular resource to higher- or lower- ability students can be time-consuming, so having AI generate differentiated resources tailored to my students will be very helpful.”

Meridian Secondary School English teacher Rosalind Lee said: “In the classroom, I already use AI for a multitude of tasks, from brainstorming to creating classroom resources to feedback.”

“I don’t rely on AI too much, but I think it can help expedite our processes and lay the groundwork for the work I do in the classroom.”