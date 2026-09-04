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Teacher leaves $500,000 to ST School Pocket Money Fund in his will

ST School Pocket Money Fund general manager Tay Hwee Leng (far right) receiving a $500,000 cheque from the executors of Victor Lee’s will.

SINGAPORE – Secondary school teacher Victor Lee left $3.5 million in his will to support education in Singapore, naming The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) as beneficiaries.

Lee, who died three years ago aged 70, left 70 per cent of his assets to the three beneficiaries to uplift students and support education in Singapore.

He taught chemistry at Hwa Chong Institution and Bukit Panjang Government High School.

On Sept 4, cheques were presented to the three beneficiaries by the executors of Lee’s will during a private reception.

Under his will, Lee left $500,000 to STSPMF, which helps children and youth from lower-income families with their schooling needs. He also left $1.5 million each to NUS and NTU in honour of his father, Lee Sheng Li, who was an economics professor at both universities.

The executors of the will, Mok Kim Terng, 83, and another family friend who prefers to remain anonymous, met Lee 20 years ago at St John’s – St Margaret’s Church, where Mok is a volunteer.

Mok said Lee was inspired by his father’s experience of growing up in Sichuan, China, without the means to pay for things.

Lee wanted to help others facing similar difficulties in Singapore, Mok added, noting that the pocket money fund was important in helping children at the start of their lives.

Tay Hwee Leng, general manager of STSPMF, said: “We are deeply grateful for Mr Victor Lee’s generosity and foresight in remembering students in his will. His gift is a meaningful investment in the education journey of children and youth who may otherwise struggle with their everyday school expenses.”

(From left) Andy Loo of NUS, ST School Pocket Money Fund general manager Tay Hwee Leng, the executors of Victor Lee’s will, other family friends, See E’jin of NTU and lawyer Kee Lay Lian from Rajah & Tann Singapore. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Tay added that she hopes Lee’s legacy will inspire others to consider how they can make a difference through giving.

Launched in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times, STSPMF helps families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $1,000. The fund has helped more than 230,000 children and youth in need and provided more than $110 million in assistance.

Under the fund, a primary school pupil receives $65 a month, while a secondary school pupil receives $100. Students at ITE, junior colleges and polytechnics receive $125 a month.