Taxi, private-hire car trips rebound as virus curbs ease

The number of taxi and private-hire car trips looks on track to return to the highest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, with ridership figures rebounding late last year as pandemic measures were relaxed.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) figures show average daily trips in taxi and private-hire cars increasing by nearly 30,000 to 563,000 last November, when group sizes for dining and gatherings were raised to five people.

Taxi and ride-hailing operators said the number of rides last month is likely to be close to 600,000 - 80 per cent of what it was pre-Covid-19.

The holiday season, coupled with more certainty about the Omicron variant, enticed many to head out.

The previous pandemic high was also set in December in 2020, with 610,000 trips a day.

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, adviser to the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA), said: "As the economy recovers, we expect ridership to possibly return to pre-Covid-19 levels."

But this recovery is matched by a counteracting trend. As has been the case in the last two years, the number of drivers plying the roads continued to fall.

The taxi population in November stood at 81 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Private-hire cars were at 88 per cent of that in 2019.

At its nadir during the circuit breaker in May 2020, taxi and private-hire vehicle ridership fell to 26 per cent of that in 2019.

It then gradually recovered and looked on course to return to 2019 levels until the Delta variant emerged and the Government reimposed heightened alert measures in May last year.

In November, after overall infection numbers stabilised and hospitals were not overwhelmed, some of the measures were relaxed.

ComfortDelGro Taxi, Singapore's largest taxi operator with 10,000 cabs, said taxi ridership last year increased by 5.4 per cent compared with 2020. It sent out a Facebook post appealing to new drivers to join its ranks, offering them up to $5,500 worth of incentives. It also confirmed that taxi bookings on its app had increased by 25 per cent month on month in December last year.

Ride-hailing company Grab said it has seen a steady increase in demand for its services since the loosening of restrictions in November.

Even so, there are some concerns that fewer drivers and more riders could push taxi and ride-hire surcharges up.

Driver population contracted most rapidly from 2019 to 2020, with some 6,000 private-hire drivers and nearly 2,900 taxi drivers terminating their contracts. The pace of decline last year slowed. But taxi companies still had 630 fewer drivers and ride-hailing companies 3,000 who dropped out.

Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira said this was a case of supply adjusting to lower demand, which took some time as there were fixed investments and contracts in place, such as long-term leases for taxis and private-hire cars.

Associate Professor Raymond Ong from the National University of Singapore said: "The ridership this year really depends on how Singapore responds to the Omicron variant. It is unlikely to return to pre-2020 levels as work-from-home guidelines are likely to stay."

Ms Yeo said support measures for drivers, which include the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, are likely to taper off as Covid-19 becomes endemic.

The Government also said in Parliament last week that there are no plans to provide additional support to point-to-point drivers to defray higher fuel costs.

More than $1 billion has been given to taxi and private-hire drivers since the pandemic struck.

Cabby Sim Soon Teck, 65, said his earnings increased by about 30 per cent last month. His children had started work during Covid-19 and eased his financial burden, but he still had to scrimp and save to make it through last year.

"It's a relief to see queues forming at malls again, people staying out late. It hasn't been easy but if more entertainment venues are opened up, it will get better," he said.