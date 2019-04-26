Taxi passenger taken to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio

Police were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 12.31pm on April 26, 2019.
SINGAPORE - A taxi passenger was taken to the hospital after an accident between an SMRT taxi and a car in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (April 26).

Pictures of the aftermath of the incident show the taxi on a grass patch at the bottom of a block of Housing Board flats.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 12.31pm.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said that the male passenger in the taxi was taken to Sengkang General Hospital in a stable condition.

He had complained of giddiness and had abrasions on his knees.

SMRT corporate communications vice-president Margaret Teo said that the taxi driver also suffered minor injuries.

She said: "Our Care team is reaching out to render assistance to the passenger and taxi driver."

She added that SMRT is assisting the police in their investigations.

