Taxi passenger taken to hospital after accident with car in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A taxi passenger was taken to the hospital after an accident between an SMRT taxi and a car in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (April 26).

Pictures of the aftermath of the incident show the taxi on a grass patch at the bottom of a block of Housing Board flats.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 at 12.31pm.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said that the male passenger in the taxi was taken to Sengkang General Hospital in a stable condition.

He had complained of giddiness and had abrasions on his knees.

SMRT corporate communications vice-president Margaret Teo said that the taxi driver also suffered minor injuries.

She said: "Our Care team is reaching out to render assistance to the passenger and taxi driver."

She added that SMRT is assisting the police in their investigations.