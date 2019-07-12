Taxi driver taken to hospital after four-vehicle accident at Clementi Road

SINGAPORE - A ComfortDelGro taxi driver was found unconscious and taken to hospital after an accident involving his taxi and three cars at Clementi Road on Friday (July 12).

Pictures of the accident show the front of a yellow taxi against the back of a black car.

Debris from both vehicles is seen strewn across the road while a bystander is seen approaching the taxi.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and three cars at Clementi Road towards Bukit Timah Road at 3.12pm.

The taxi driver, a 70-year-old man, was taken to National University Hospital.

A spokesman for ComfortDelGro confirmed the accident and said: "Our priority is the welfare of our cabby and we are already in touch with his family to assist them the best we can.

"We are relieved that there were no passengers on board the taxi and no one else was injured during the accident. We are also assisting the police in their investigations."