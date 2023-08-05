Taxi driver taken to hospital after crashing into railing in North Bridge Road

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to the hospital after the taxi he was driving crashed into a metal railing in North Bridge Road on Friday, narrowly missing the food centre ahead.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at 11.42am and that another car was involved.

The accident occurred along North Bridge Road towards South Bridge Road, with the taxi stopping just in time to avoid crashing into North Bridge Road Market and Food Centre.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, who were alerted about 10 minutes later, said that the 62-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

They added that another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

ComfortDelGro spokesman Grace Wu said: “Our taxi was travelling straight on the second lane along North Bridge Road when a vehicle in the third lane suddenly came into the path of our taxi, resulting in a collision.”

The impact caused the taxi to mount the kerb before coming to a stop on the grass verge, she added.

The taxi driver remains under observation at the hospital and police investigations are ongoing.