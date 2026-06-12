Taxi driver taken to hospital after accident with another cab at Jewel Changi Airport

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The accident involving two ComfortDelGro taxis happened around midnight on June 12.

SINGAPORE – A 60-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with another cab at Jewel Changi Airport on June 12.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 78 Airport Boulevard , which is the address of Jewel Changi Airport, at about midnight .

The taxi driver, a 60-year-old man, was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Another 72-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations.

Footage of the aftermath circulating online on June 12 shows two ComfortDelGro taxis stopped at the side of a basement ramp. One of the taxis appears badly dented.

Police officers and a few security personnel are at the scene, with paramedics seen tending to a person lying on the ground.

The video caption said the accident happened near the taxi queue serving Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 and Jewel Changi Airport.

In response to queries, ComfortDelGro said on June 12 it is aware of the incident and that there were no passengers on board the taxis at the time.

“Safety is our top priority and we are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation,” the taxi operator said.

This incident comes against the backdrop of a broader rise in road accidents.

According to annual statistics released in February 2026 by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year-high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents also climbed – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The Straits Times has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.