Taxi driver arrested, two women taken to hospital after accident outside Jurong Point

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old cabby was arrested for dangerous driving following an accident outside Jurong Point on Saturday (April 13), which saw two pedestrians taken to hospital.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident, which occurred at the junction of Jurong West Street 64 and Jurong West Central 3, around 11.35am.

Two women aged 26 and 54 were taken conscious to National University Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the taxi was from ComfortDelGro.

Facebook user Cassendra Tay, who said she witnessed the incident, said the taxi collided with the victims, who were flung by the impact and hit their heads on the road.

Ms Tay added that passers-by came forward to attend to the victims and shelter them, before the ambulance arrived around 10 minutes later.

ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited's group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said the company was "deeply sorry" to learn about the accident and has suspended the cabby with immediate effect.

She said that the company's top priority at the moment is the welfare of the injured pedestrians.

"We are already in touch with (them) and will assist them the best we can," she said, adding that ComfortDelGro is assisting the police with investigations.