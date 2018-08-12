Taxi crashes into wall at Bedok North market, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A taxi crashed into a wall at a Bedok North market and hawker centre on Sunday (Aug 12), stunning onlookers.

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi at Block 216 Bedok North Street 1 at about 11.50am on Sunday. No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also alerted to the accident. Their paramedics assessed the taxi driver but he did not want to be conveyed to a hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the taxi-driver had reversed and hit a wall that was part of the block's market area.

The 68-year-old driver told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao he had wanted to brake when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to reverse and crash into the wall.

He then paused and changed gears to move forward but when he stepped on the accelerator, the vehicle sped forward too fast and his silver taxi crashed into a lamp post.

He was dropping his friend off at the market, waiting for her while she did her grocery shopping when the incident occurred.



The Chinese daily reported that eyewitnesses said that the taxi was reversing slowly and that the wall fell apart in pieces after it was hit by the vehicle.

Photographs of the scene show that rows of refrigerators and storage areas behind the wall.