Taufik Batisah to sing NDP song Stronger Together

The last time former Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah sang the National Day theme song was in 2005, with Reach Out For The Skies becoming a hit. He hopes this year's Stronger Together will prove popular too.

"When I heard the song, it really resonated with me. It was something I and other people I know could relate to," Taufik, 41, said of this year's theme song.

"It is uplifting. It is an uptempo song. I really feel like it could be our song."

Composed by award-winning songwriter Don Richmond, Stronger Together is about emerging from trials and tribulations, reigniting a flame and a phoenix rising from the ashes.

It also features vocals by The Island Voices and has an accompanying video directed by music video director Lindsay Jialin, which matches this year's theme of Stronger Together, Majulah! - a call the National Day Parade (NDP) organising committee wants to be a rallying cry for Singaporeans and the country post-Covid-19.

Taufik said when Richmond approached him for the project, he had taken a break from music, like many others in the industry during the pandemic.

Richmond told him that it was an ongoing music project, revealing that it was meant for the NDP only much later.

Taufik said: "I am truly honoured to be part of this project. I hope the lyrics can inspire Singaporeans as much as they inspire me, that no matter what hardship you are going through, we can push through it together if we put our minds to it."

The accompanying music video is drawn from real-life stories. For example, it includes Mr Kim Whye Kee, 43, a rehabilitated gang leader who is now the owner of Qi Pottery, and who co-founded Beacon of Life, which helps former convicts and at-risk youth.

The NDP logo this year features two figures holding hands, alluding to Singaporeans coming together to build a caring and inclusive society. The figures outline the number 57, Singapore's age this year. And the five shooting stars represent the national ideals of democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality for all.

Clement Yong