Vietnamese father Truong Van Dao and his three-year-old son trundling around their neighbourhood in northern Bac Ninh province in a wooden tank, which Mr Dao converted from an old van.

Mr Dao, a 31-year-old carpenter, has spent hundreds of hours and about US$11,000 (S$15,000) to modify the former 16-seat van, an unusual hobby in a country once ravaged by war.