SINGAPORE - The mother of the driver who died in the Tanjong Pagar crash which killed four other passengers in 2021 is fighting lawsuits filed against her son’s estate by the families of three of the passengers.

Madam Chan Ngerng Pheng’s 29-year-old son, Mr Jonathan Long Junwei, was driving the white BMW M4 which crashed into a shophouse in Tanjong Pagar Road before bursting into flames.